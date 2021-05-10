Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

