Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

