DA Davidson Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
