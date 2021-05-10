DA Davidson Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.