DA Davidson Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

