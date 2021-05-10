Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.25 ($96.76).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €73.41 ($86.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 52-week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is €74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.66.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

