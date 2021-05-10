Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Danaher were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.92. 26,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.31. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.