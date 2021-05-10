Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

