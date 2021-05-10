Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.09. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

