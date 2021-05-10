Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.45.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

