Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of Daseke stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $405.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

