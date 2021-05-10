Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $6.28. 26,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $408.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.