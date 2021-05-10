Databroker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $296.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $296.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00085350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00107390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.30 or 0.00808680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00053087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.82 or 0.09178663 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

