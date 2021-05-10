DATx Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $456,834.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00087317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.00813935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00106920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.08 or 0.09289343 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.