DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $216,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $9,756,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,822 shares of company stock worth $2,950,307 over the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

