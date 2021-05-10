DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

