DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $68.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

