DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 193 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

SR opened at $75.89 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

