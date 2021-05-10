DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,925 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $18,782,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $7,401,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

