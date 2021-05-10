DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,157,000 after acquiring an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.04 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.