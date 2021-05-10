David Cocke Purchases 2,821,000 Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) insider David Cocke purchased 2,821,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,210 ($36,856.55).

Shares of LON TRX opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £49.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.28 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

