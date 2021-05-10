Davis Rea LTD. Acquires 664 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $466.15. 7,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,015. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.