Davis Rea LTD. Buys 190 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.52. The stock had a trading volume of 171,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,268. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

