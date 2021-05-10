DDD Partners LLC Acquires 3,614 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

