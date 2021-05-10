DDD Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $44.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.