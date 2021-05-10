DDD Partners LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.