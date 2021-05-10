DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 118,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,675 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

