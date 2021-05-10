DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 495 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $237.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average of $248.13. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

