Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

WILYY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

WILYY opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

