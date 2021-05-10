Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $165.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

APTV stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

