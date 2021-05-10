Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE DB opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

