Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
DTEGY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. 90,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.