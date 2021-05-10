Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. 90,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

