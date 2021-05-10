Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £130.32 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £118.60 ($154.95).

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,259.50 ($42.59). 1,123,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,961.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.27 billion and a PE ratio of 67.90. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,319 ($43.36).

Several research firms have issued reports on DGE. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

