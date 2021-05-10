Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 13,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 791,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

