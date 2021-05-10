DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

