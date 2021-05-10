Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.