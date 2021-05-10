Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. IRIDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

