Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $9,403,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

VIR opened at $42.97 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.