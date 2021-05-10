Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDYA opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $631.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

