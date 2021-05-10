Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 32,805 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 255.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Century Casinos worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $374.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.