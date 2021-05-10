Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 254.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 83,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

