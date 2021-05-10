Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $726.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,187 shares of company stock worth $15,304,981. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.