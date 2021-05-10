Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,566 Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Natural Health Trends worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NHTC stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Natural Health Trends Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

