Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. CL King increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.90.

DIN opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

