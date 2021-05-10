Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIISY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.