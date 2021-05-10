Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCSY. Mizuho lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276. Disco has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

