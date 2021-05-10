Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at C$58.47 on Friday. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$25.29 and a 52 week high of C$59.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.8499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.