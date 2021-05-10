Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $152.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $153.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.