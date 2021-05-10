DraftKings’ (DKNG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cannonball Research currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist boosted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.79.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.42 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

