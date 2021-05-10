DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $46.67 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,315,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

