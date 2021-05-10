Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.
DUK stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
